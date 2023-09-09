'Brahmastra's 1st anniversary: Analyzing how film's songs elevated entire narrative

'Brahmastra's 1st anniversary: Analyzing how film's songs elevated entire narrative

Written by Isha Sharma September 09, 2023 | 12:18 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra' was released on this day a year ago!

Where did the year go by? Exactly a year ago, Ayan Mukerji's brainchild and labor of love, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, was released amid resounding hype. Not too long after, it received critical acclaim for its breathtaking VFX and its sensational music, which was effortlessly sewn into the narrative, being consequential to the plot. Here's how Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya's gorgeous soundtrack electrified Brahmastra's plot.

'Kesariya' was love ballad of 2022!

Who can forget how Kesariya became the song of the nation last year? A celebration of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha's (Alia Bhatt) new-yet-passionate love, it was only fitting that it was shot in Varanasi—also considered a saffron city since it's populated by sages and innumerable temples. And "jhanke sannato mein tu veena ke taaron jaisi" is one of Bhattacharya's most exemplary lines ever.

'Dance Ka Bhoot' was quintessential hero entry song!

Dance Ka Bhoot—sung by Arijit Singh and filmed on Kapoor—was as much a case of fan service as it was a testimony to Kapoor's dancing and lip-syncing abilities. A quintessential Hindi film song that introduces the hero to the audience, it is fun, foot-tapping, and instantly catchy. It is tough not to sing along when Singh says, "Mainu chadheya dance ka bhoot chadheya."

'Shiva Theme' encapsulated Kapoor's character and how!

It's impossible to listen to the Javed Ali-crooned Shiva Theme only once and get done with it. It is a pulsating, rousing song of self-discovery, a warcry to introspect and realize one's maximum potential. Bhattacharya's lyrics encapsulated the mighty powers of Shiva, who was hitherto in perplexity about his powers and his role in the world's greater good. Swayam hi tu agni hai, indeed!

'Deva Deva'

It is only fitting that Deva Deva, sung by Singh and Jonita Gandhi, is welcomed into the film sometime after Shiva Theme. While the latter was about a gaze inward and an exploration of the self, Deva Deva is a celebration of finally understanding those special powers and learning how to leverage them during the proverbial final battle between good and evil.

'Rasiya'

Remember when Shiva told Guru ji (Amitabh Bachchan) during the climax as the world inched closer to final damnation, "[Isha] ke bina jee nahi paunga." The poetry-in-motion Rasiya is an ode to their love that instinctively persuades Isha to accompany Shiva in the battle of life and death. "Jag jeeta, dil haara, rasiya," thus amped up the emotional charge of the pounding, spectacular climax.

