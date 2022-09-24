Entertainment

Finally! 'Brahmastra's much-awaited melody 'Rasiya' is now out!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022, 02:09 pm 3 min read

After what seems like eons, the makers of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva have finally released the anxiously-awaited love track Rasiya! Although only a few lines from it were featured in the movie, the song encapsulating Isha-Shiva's (Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor) love immediately struck a chord with the viewers. To note, Kesariya, Deva Deva, and Dance Ka Bhoot are the other songs from Brahmastra released so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since Brahmastra was released on September 9, many netizens had been requesting director Ayan Mukerji and music composer Pritam to release all songs from the film, particularly Rasiya.

Responding to some fans, Pritam earlier said, "We will release everything one by one. Told you Ayan has a plan."

Prior to this, Arijit Singh's Kesariya was also released amid similar hype on July 17.

Melody 'Rasiya' is an absolute treat to the ears!

The love ballad has been sung by Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Rasiya was used at different points in Brahmastra and blended well into the narrative, especially during the climax when Shiva and Isha locked horns with evil forces. The 1:45-minute-long video of Rasiya—featuring various clips from the film—released on Saturday is one of the song's multiple versions.

Details 'Rasiya' has symbolized love in 'Brahmastra': Pritam

Earlier, on September 23 (Friday), Pritam announced on social media that Rasiya will be finally arriving on Saturday. He posted, "Rasiya has symbolized love in Brahmastra for years... The love between Shiva and Isha, and the love we feel for it. Now it's about to be yours, and we hope you love it, too." He also shared a 15-second-long brief glimpse of the song.

Twitter Post Catch a brief glimpse of 'Rasiya' here

Rasiya!

It has symbolised love in Brahmāstra for years... The love between Shiva and Isha, and the love we feel for it.

— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) September 23, 2022

Plans The complete music album will be out by October 5

Earlier this month, Mukerji laid out his plan for releasing Brahmastra's music, touching upon other tracks like Shiva's theme, Nandi's theme, and other versions of main songs, among several others. He apologized for not releasing the tracks and wrote, "We plan to have our entire Brahmastra music album complete and released—by Dussehra, Oct 5th (sic)." Naturally, fans cannot keep calm and want everything already!

Information Sometimes, key to successful films lies in their jukebox

Songs have contributed massively toward a film's overall success and craze numerous times. Some examples include Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan, Galliyan from Ek Villain, etc. Needless to say, Rasiya is very much in the same league.