'The Kapil Sharma Show's new promo promises hilarious laughter ride

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM (Photo credit: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9).

Kapil Sharma and his comedy troupe are ready to tickle your funny bones again! The Kapil Sharma Show returned to Sony TV on September 10 after a brief hiatus and features an ensemble cast comprising Kiku Sharda, Srishty Rode, Sumona Chakravati, Chandan Prabhakar, and regular guest-judge Archana Puran Singh. Now, a new promo of TKSS has been dropped, which promises a hilarious laughter ride.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kapil Sharma Show, a towering name in the Hindi talk-show space, is known for catapulting Sharma's stardom and has been praised for terrific performances by the entire cast.

Several noted luminaries from different walks of life have appeared on the show, including film actors and sportspersons, too.

To note, Krushna Abhishek recently quit TKSS citing "agreement issues" but denied any tiff with Sharma.

Promo In the new promo, we see Sharma sharing middle-class experiences

In the latest promo, we catch a glimpse of Sharma cracking his usual jokes about the life of an average Indian. He talks about how a person's life changes immensely after marriage and how being lackadaisical doesn't remain an option anymore. While these jokes aren't any different from the punches we have heard in numerous previous episodes, they do underline Sharma's impeccable observational skills.

Instagram Post Watch the new promo here

Upcoming episode Upcoming episode will feature cast of 'Plan A Plan B'

The upcoming episode, which will air on the channel on Saturday at 9:30 pm, will feature the cast of the upcoming Netflix film Plan A Plan B. The guests reportedly include Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, Kusha Kapila, and Riteish Deshmukh. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial presents a story of a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer who are always at loggerheads. It'll release on September 30.

Update Meanwhile, Sharma has got his hands full!

Meanwhile, TKSS is not the only thing keeping the comedy maverick busy. Sharma's upcoming film Zwigato—directed by Nandita Das—has already been making a lot of noise since it underlines the story of food delivery executives against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-starring Shahana Goswami, the movie recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will now head to Busan International Film Festival.