Entertainment

'TMKOC' makers deny holding back actor Neha Mehta's remuneration

'TMKOC' makers deny holding back actor Neha Mehta's remuneration

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 26, 2022, 01:37 pm 3 min read

'TMKOC' makers have denied not paying Neha Mehta her six months' salary. (Photo credit: Instagram/@mehts.neha.sk)

A few days ago, actor Neha Mehta stirred the pot by claiming that the makers of India's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had defaulted on her remuneration. She was part of the beloved show for 12 long years before parting ways in 2020. Now, the makers have clarified their side of the story and outright denied Mehta's allegations. But what's the truth?

Context Why does this story matter?

TMKOC has had a phenomenal run on Sony SAB and has been running successfully since 2008.

Over 14 years, it has produced nearly 3,500 episodes and is lauded for addressing important social themes with a solid dash of humor.

However, it has had quite a bumpy ride in the past few months with several controversies blanketing the sitcom in rapid succession.

Clarification 'Mehta hasn't been responding to us,' said the makers

TMKOC's production company Neela Film Productions has quashed Mehta's claims that her six months of dues weren't paid. It said, "We have contacted Neha Mehta multiple times to complete the formalities. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents." The production house also leveled allegations against Mehta, saying that she hasn't been responding to their communication for the past two years.

Action 'We reserve the rights for appropriate action,' said producers

The statement further reads, "We consider our artist as our family (sic)." "We wish she (Mehta) would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career," said the producers. The makers also revealed that Mehta allegedly quit the show without meeting them, adding they "reserve the rights for appropriate action."

Complaint Mehta expressed hope to receive her hard-earned money

In an interview with Bombay Times recently, Neha Mehta had spoken up about her departure from the show. While it was initially reported that she had parted ways to explore other creative avenues, Mehta also held the TMKOC makers responsible for not paying her six months of dues. She said, "Hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Controversies Will there be an end to 'TMKOC's woes?

Unfortunately, this is not the sole controversy TMKOC is battling presently. Last month, actor-poet and key cast member Shailesh Lodha quit the show to explore better options and has remained tight-lipped about the matter since then. Similarly, it was recently announced that Disha Vakani, who won hearts with her impressive portrayal of Dayaben, has also permanently walked out of the show.