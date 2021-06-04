TRP chart: 'Anupamaa' back on top, 'Indian Idol 12' enters

'Anupamaa' regains top-spot in the TRP chart after weeks

Anupamaa is back on the numero uno spot. In the recently released BARC TRP chart, we see the Rupali Ganguly-led serial defeating another of Star Plus' hit show called Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others to regain the top slot. The chart also saw Indian Idol 12 making an entry in top five, thanks to the numerous controversies it faced in recent times.

'Indian Idol 12' cashes in on the controversies

To recall, Indian Idol 12 started courting controversies since Kishore Kumar's son alleged that he was asked to praise all contestants, even if they didn't sing well. After that, Abhijeet Sawant, winner of the first season, said the show focuses more on "fake" love stories and participants' economic status, rather than their talent. Its host Aditya Narayan also got into trouble with the MNS.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' slips to second spot

Now back to the chart. When Anupamaa was pushed to the second spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was at the top. This week, after scoring 8098 impressions, the show starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, is sitting on the number two position. Another daily soap from the stable of Star Plus, Imlie, has managed to maintain its third position this time as well.

'Imlie' maintains its position on the chart

The show, having Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles, is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series, Ishti Kutum. The serial has treated viewers with numerous interesting twists and turns, managing to maintain its rating with 7448 impressions. Indian Idol 12 comes next, with a good 7107 impressions. Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are its current judges.

Star Plus ruled the charts claiming three of five positions

Sony SAB's offering, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, which entered the list mid-May at the fifth position, has maintained that spot, with 6964 impressions. As we can see, Star Plus is the ultimate winner here, as its shows have claimed three of the top five spots. Notably, BARC, or Broadcast Audience Research Council, is the largest television measurement science industry body in the world.

Why are BARC ratings so important?

It analyzes the TV viewing habits and patterns of over 197 million TV households in India using advanced technology. In April 2015, it began analyzing urban TV viewership and started doing both urban and rural by October that year. It was established in 2010.