Harrison Ford returns for 'Indiana Jones 5', shooting begins soon

Harrison Ford still remains our favorite archaeologist in pop culture. The 78-year-old veteran actor is reprising the iconic character for Indiana Jones 5, and the shooting is set to take place next week in the United Kingdom. Indiana Jones first graced our screens nearly 40 years ago, and now, the fifth installment is bringing back our beloved Dr. Henry Walton to face more adventures.

Here's what we know about 'Indiana Jones 5' so far

While plot details and title are being kept under wraps, the movie will start shooting at Pinewood Studios and several locations in Britain next week. Logan director James Mangold will helm the upcoming film. John Williams, who wrote Indiana Jones' iconic theme song, is coming back as the composer. An alleged set photo also got leaked on Reddit recently, although it doesn't reveal much.

Apart from Ford, the movie boasts of a stellar cast, including Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg was supposed to direct this movie too, but stepped down as he wanted to "pass along Indy's whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story." Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in July, 2022.

'Everything I wished it to be,' Mikkelsen lauds script

The Hannibal actor, in a recent interview, said that he was "very excited" to be a part of "that franchise that I grew up with." "I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done. I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. It was everything I wished it to be, so that was great."

Some interesting, lesser-known facts about 'Indiana Jones 5'

Fans were in for a shock when the names of Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper were doing the rounds for the titular role. The rumor was killed off in 2015. Jonathan Kasdan, Indiana Jones 5 screenwriter, is the son of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the first Indiana Jones movie. The franchise has minted $1.9bn at the worldwide box office.