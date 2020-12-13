Indiana Jones is coming back and there is only one person able enough to portray the character. Stating the obvious purportedly, as it's Harrison Ford and he will be donning his explorer hat for the fifth and final time. The news brings joy to his fans who were undecided about the future of the franchise after there were rumors of Ford discontinuing his stint.

Lucasfilm involved Disney tweeted the development

The news comes through a tweet by Disney on December 11. The content behemoth shared an announcement about the original series Willow and its 2022 release schedule via Twitter. Replying to that tweet as another update, Disney wrote that Lucasfilm is in the pre-production stage of the fifth film of Indiana Jones and "Indy" aka Ford "will be back to continue his journey."

Twitter Post Disney shared the news in its Twitter film thread

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Producer's opinion 'Only Ford can be Indiana Jones'

The fifth film will also arrive in 2022 as the tweet reports. Watching Ford reprise his iconic role is relieving for fans after rumors broke out that Jurassic World alum Chris Pratt may replace Jones in the franchise. However, Indiana Jones producer Frank Marshall rubbished the rumors when contacted recently. "There will only be one Indiana Jones, and that's Harrison Ford," Marshall had said.

Ford is Jones Ford says who's the boss

But Ford gave a fitting reply to such rumors in 2015. "Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy... This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this," Ford said. Ford starred in eight films nominated for Best Picture in Academy Awards but has not won one.

