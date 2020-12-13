George Clooney's rugged new look for Netflix movie The Midnight Sky is preparing the audience for some unexpected and possibly trailblazing performance. However, the actor seems to have taken the character a bit too seriously as he had lost nearly 30 pounds while downsizing himself to play an ill scientist in the movie. He was also admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis.

Taking ill Clooney complained of stomach pains

The Oscar-winning actor had complained of severe stomach pains and was taken to the hospital four days before filming The Midnight Sky started. The actor confessed to a media outlet of risking his health while slimming down for the movie in harmful ways. "I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," Clooney said.

Symptoms Is pancreatitis dangerous?

Clooney, 59, was diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is a medical condition in which the pancreas becomes inflamed. The condition causes abdominal pain that stretches through the back and increases in case of severity. Mild cases last roughly about a week, while severe cases lead to pain lasting for weeks and leading to chronic pancreatitis. Severe cases also cause kidney failure.

Health status The actor is alright now

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed that Clooney made full recovery within a few days of getting admitted to the hospital. Clooney has invested a lot of effort in this sci-fi film in which he plays an ailing scientist who has to warn a spaceship against returning to earth, a planet with almost no human survivor left after a global catastrophe.

Cast Clooney also directs the film