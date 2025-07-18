Breaking down the stats of Jos Buttler in T20 cricket
What's the story
Jos Buttler became the latest player in cricket history to score complete 13,000 runs in the T20 format. The England wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone during Lancashire's Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire on Thursday. Buttler scored a blistering 77 off just 46 balls at a strike rate of over 167. He hit eight fours and three sixes during his innings, which helped Lancashire post a total of 174 and eventually win by 21 runs. Here we decode the stats of Buttler.
Career stats
Buttler becomes 7th player with 13,000 T20 runs
Buttler has raced to a tally of 13,046 runs in 431 innings across 457 matches at an average of 35.74, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has scored eight centuries and 93 fifties, with a top score of 124. The elite list of players who have crossed the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket includes Chris Gayle (14,562 runs), Kieron Pollard (13,854 runs), Alex Hales (13,814 runs), Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs), Virat Kohli (13,543 runs), and David Warner (13,395 runs).
Stats
His numbers in T20Is and IPL
In T20 internationals, Buttler is England's leading run-scorer with 3,700 runs in 137 matches at an average of 35.92 and a strike rate of over 147. He has scored one century and 27 fifties for England. Buttler has also been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 4,120 runs in 121 matches at an impressive average of 40.00 and a strike rate exceeding 149. He has smashed 7 tons and 24 fifties in the IPL, representing Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Numbers
Buttler's stats in Vitality Blast and other T20 leagues
In the Vitality Blast tournament, Buttler owns 2,669 runs in 113 matches at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate over 149. He has slammed 21 fifties. He also owns 799 runs in the SA20 at 39.95 (50s: 7). In addition, he has also played in the Big Bash League (605 runs), Men's Hundred (632 runs), Bangladesh Premier League (225 runs), and Champions League T20 (59 runs).