Breaking down the stats of Jos Buttler in T20 cricket

Jos Buttler became the latest player in cricket history to score complete 13,000 runs in the T20 format. The England wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone during Lancashire's Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire on Thursday. Buttler scored a blistering 77 off just 46 balls at a strike rate of over 167. He hit eight fours and three sixes during his innings, which helped Lancashire post a total of 174 and eventually win by 21 runs. Here we decode the stats of Buttler.

Career stats Buttler becomes 7th player with 13,000 T20 runs Buttler has raced to a tally of 13,046 runs in 431 innings across 457 matches at an average of 35.74, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has scored eight centuries and 93 fifties, with a top score of 124. The elite list of players who have crossed the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket includes Chris Gayle (14,562 runs), Kieron Pollard (13,854 runs), Alex Hales (13,814 runs), Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs), Virat Kohli (13,543 runs), and David Warner (13,395 runs).

Stats His numbers in T20Is and IPL In T20 internationals, Buttler is England's leading run-scorer with 3,700 runs in 137 matches at an average of 35.92 and a strike rate of over 147. He has scored one century and 27 fifties for England. Buttler has also been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 4,120 runs in 121 matches at an impressive average of 40.00 and a strike rate exceeding 149. He has smashed 7 tons and 24 fifties in the IPL, representing Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.