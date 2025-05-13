Buttler, Archer headline England's white-ball squads for West Indies series
What's the story
Jos Buttler has been named in England's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming limited overs series against West Indies.
He will be accompanied by other IPL 2025-bound players such as Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and Jamie Overton.
Notably, Jofra Archer has been included in the 50-over squad while Phil Salt features in T20Is.
The limited-overs leg in England will commence on May 29 with a three-match ODI series.
Notably, Harry Brook will lead both the sides.
Schedule conflict
IPL 2025 schedule clashes with England-West Indies series
The upcoming England-West Indies series also overlaps with the revised IPL 2025 schedule.
The tournament, which was earlier suspended, will resume on May 17 and end on June 3, with its league stage concluding on May 27 and playoffs starting a day later.
This overlap could affect the participation of a few players who are part of the international series and league matches.
Playoff prospects
IPL-bound players in contention for playoffs
The IPL sides of Buttler, Bethell, Jacks, and Salt are in contention for the playoffs.
Buttler plays for Gujarat Titans while Bethell and Salt are part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jacks plays for Mumbai Indians.
However, Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and Overton (Chennai Super Kings) will be available to join national duties ahead of the series as their franchises have already been knocked out of the race to playoffs.
Captaincy
Harry Brook to lead England
The series against West Indies will be Harry Brook's first as the white-ball skipper of England. He will be leading the ODI and T20I squads.
He took over the reins after Jos Buttler stepped down from the role earlier this year.
Brook, who made his England debut in January 2022, has played 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is till now.
Takeaways
Other notable takeaways
England have left star batter Liam Livingstone out of both ODI and T20I squads.
Livingstone, who featured for RCB in IPL 2025, has struggled with the bat of late.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Liam Dawson has been recalled to the T20I squad. He has represented England across formats.
Pacer Matthew Potts also makes a comeback to both the white-ball squads.
Squads
A look at the squads
ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith.
T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood.