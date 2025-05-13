What's the story

Jos Buttler has been named in England's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming limited overs series against West Indies.

He will be accompanied by other IPL 2025-bound players such as Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and Jamie Overton.

Notably, Jofra Archer has been included in the 50-over squad while Phil Salt features in T20Is.

The limited-overs leg in England will commence on May 29 with a three-match ODI series.

Notably, Harry Brook will lead both the sides.