Summarize Simplifying... In short England dominated the 2nd Test against New Zealand, thanks to Brook's impressive 123 and Pope's aggressive 66 in the first innings.

The duo's performance, along with Root's 106, set a challenging target of 583 for New Zealand, who could only manage 250.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul further bolstered England's victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brook recorded twin 50-plus scores (Image source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Dominant England thrash New Zealand to seal series

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:41 am Dec 08, 202409:41 am

What's the story Team England secured a thumping 323-run win in the second Test against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. The visitors' dominance was largely due to Harry Brook and Joe Root's impressive centuries and a strong seam attack. Despite a spirited resistance from Tom Blundell, New Zealand fell way short while chasing a mammoth 583 for victory. England have now sealed the three-match series 2-0.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

On the opening day, Brook's brilliant 123 took England to 280/10. His partnership with Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket meant England recovered after being reduced to 43/4. In reply, NZ were folded for just 125 as Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse dismissed four batters apiece. The former registerd a hat-trick. Root's 106 meant England declared their second innings at at 427/6. Chasing 583, NZ could only manage 259/10.

Brook

Twin 50-plus scores for Brook

Brook backed his 115-ball 123 from the first innings with a 61-ball 55. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,280 runs at an incredible average of 61.62. His tally includes 10 half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 96.85 against New Zealand, having scored 678 runs. This includes six fifty-plus scores across seven innings, including three tons.

Pope

Another fine hand from Pope

Pope made an aggressive 66 off 78 balls in the first innings. His struck at 84.62. As per ESPNcricinfo, the England vice-captain has now raced to 3,089 runs across 54 Tests at 34.32 (50s: 15). The 26-year-old has also mustered seven tons in the format. 729 of his runs have come against New Zealand at 38.36 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

Smith

Smith decimated England with four-fer

All-rounder Nathan Smith finished with figures of 4/86 across 11.4 overs in the first innings. Playing his second Test, the pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to seven scalps at 48.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old also went past 150 First-Class scalps (now 151) at a fine average of 25-plus. This includes six five-wicket hauls. He has also clobbered 42 runs in the fourth innings. Smith has 13 fifties and a solitary ton in red-ball cricket.

Atkinson

Atkinson's hat-trick stuns New Zealand

On Day 2, Gus Atkinson pulled off a stunning hat-trick, sending the last three New Zealand batters back off consecutive balls. It was the 15th hat-trick by an English bowler in men's Test cricket. Atkinson overall finished with 4/31 across 8.5 overs. He has now raced to 48 wickets across 10 Tests at a fine average of 22.29.

Carse

150 FC wickets for Carse

Brydon Carse, who claimed a match 10-fer in the series opener, finished with 4/46 across 10 overs in his first outing before dismissing two batters in his second. The pacer has now raced to 25 wickets across four Tests at 16.96. He owns a solitary fifer. Overall, the youngster has completed 150 wickets (now 152) in First-Class cricket. He averages around 30 in red-ball cricket, having taken six five-wicket hauls.

Duckett

Duckett's significant contribution to England's lead

Ben Duckett could have scored his fifth Test century. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 92 off 112 balls in the third innings. The southpaw now has 2,255 runs from 31 Tests at an average of 41. His tally includes as many as 17 fifty-plus scores (13 fifties). 316 of his runs have come come against the Kiwis at 39.50 as this was his second fifty against them.

Bethell

Career-best score for Bethell

Jacob Bethell, who made 96 off 110 balls in the third innings, smoked 10 fours and three sixes during his stay. This is now his career-best score in First-Class cricket. Notably, the 21-year-old made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century (50* off 37 balls). He now owns 172 runs across two Tests at 57.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh FC fifty as he has raced to 910 runs at 27-plus.

Root

Joe Root equals Dravid's record

Root equaled Rahul Dravid's record by scoring his 36th Test century. He scored 11 fours en route to his unbeaten 106 off 130 balls. The veteran batter has raced to 12,886 runs at 50.93. He owns 36 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is the highest run-scorer in England-New Zealand Tests, having scored 1,839 runs across 20 Tests at 54.08. The tally includes six tons and eight half-centuries.

DYK

Root scripted these records

The knock also saw Root become the first Englishman and fourth overall batter in the history of Test cricket, to register 100 scores of 50 or more. The batter joined an elite list of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar (119), Jacques Kallis (103), and Ricky Ponting (103). Meanwhile, Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45), Ponting (41), and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (38) are now the only ones with more Test tons than Root. As mentioned, the England star equaled Dravid's century tally.

Blundell

2,000 Test runs for Blundell

Blundell made 115 off 102 balls in the final innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 112.74 is the third-highest for a Kiwi batter who has scored a century in the fourth innings. As mentioned, the keeper-batter went past 2,000 (now 2,073) Test runs at 33.98. He has smoked five tons and 11 fifties across 39 Tests. This was his third hundred against England as he now owns 832 runs against them at 59.42 (50s: 4).