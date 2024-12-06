Summarize Simplifying... In short Kyle Verreynne, in a stellar performance, scored his third Test century, and his first on home ground.

He hit 12 fours and three sixes, contributing to a total of 105 runs, and took his career tally to 947 runs.

Despite Sri Lanka's short ball strategy, Verreynne's partnership with Kagiso Rabada added 66 runs, helping the Proteas score 89 runs on the second day.

Kyle Verreynne hammers his 3rd century in Tests: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:15 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story South African batter Kyle Verreynne has hammered his third century in Tests. The star batter, who came to bat at number 7, finished with an unbeaten 105 in the first innings versus Sri Lanka at St George's Park, Gqeberha. South Africa resumed the day on 269/7 at stumps. Verreynne was unscathed on 48. He got to his ton on Friday as SA managed 358/10.

Verreynne's aggressive knock floors Sri Lanka

Verreynne looked in solid form on Day 2 to reach a dynamic third Test century. The Proteas managed 89 runs for the loss of their last three wickets on Friday. En route to the ton, Verreynne stitched a 66-run stand with pacer Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka's short balls tactic failed as Verreynne scored 57 runs off the 50 balls he faced on Friday.

3rd Test century and a maiden one at home

Verreynne smashed 12 fours and three sixes, having consumed 133 balls. He struck at 78.95. In 22 matches (33 innings), he has raced to 947 runs at 32.65. In addition to three tons, he has three fifties as well. During the knock of 105*, he went past 100 fours in Tests (102), as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden Test ton at home.