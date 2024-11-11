Summarize Simplifying... In short Wanindu Hasaranga, a cricket sensation, has made a mark in T20 cricket with 287 wickets in 200 matches and an impressive economy rate of 6.9.

He's not only the highest wicket-taker in Lanka Premier League history but also a formidable lower-order batter with over 2,300 runs.

His performances in the ICC T20 World Cup editions have been remarkable, making him a key player to watch.

Hasaranga has been phenomenal in T20s (Image source: X/@ICC)

Dissecting Wanindu Hasaranga's numbers as he completes 200 T20 matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:32 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga produced a brilliant bowling display against New Zealand in the second T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. He took four wickets for just 17 runs in his four-over spell though his team lost the contest by five runs. Meanwhile, this game marked Hasaranga's 200th T20 apperance. Here we decode his stellar stats in the format.

Career milestones

Most wickets for SL in T20Is

In 76 T20Is, he has picked 125 wickets at an average of only 15.36. This was his fourth four-wicket haul in T20Is as his best figures read 4/9. Lasith Malinga (107) is the only other SL bowler with 100 wickets in the T20I format. Hasaranga's tally of 125 wickets is the most for a bowler since his debut in T20Is in September 2019.

T20 stats

287 T20 wickets in 200 matches for Hasaranga

Having played 200 T20 matches, Hasaranga has raced to 287 scalps at 16.65 as his economy reads a stellar 6.9. He has claimed his 9th four-fer in the format in addition to also owning three five-wicket hauls. As per ESPNcrcinfo, Hasaranga has the best bowling average among bowlers with at least 120 T20 wickets.

T20 WCs

His brilliance in T20 WCs

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in two of the three ICC T20 World Cup editions that marked his presence. While he claimed 16 wickets across eight games at 9.75 in the 2021 competition, the leg-spinner returned with 15 wickets in eight matches in the 2022 tournament at 13.27. His overall tally of 37 T20 WC wickets at 11.72 is the fourth-most for a bowler.

Records

Hasaranga owns these prominent T20I records

His economy of 6.93 is only third to Ajantha Mendis (6.45) and Maheesh Theekshana (6.69) among SL bowlers with 50-plus T20I wickets. His average (15.36) is the fourth-best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 T20I scalps. The spinner has 46, 33, and 46 wickets at home, away (opposition's home) and neutral venues respectively. Each of his four T20I four-fers have come at home.

LPL

Most wickets in LPL

With 72 wickets across 50 games at 16.36, Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker in Lanka Premier League history (4W: 3, 5W: 1). Playing for Kandy Falcons, Hasaranga in December 2022 became the first-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in LPL. Meanwhile, his 6/9 in the against Jaffna Kings in 2023 are the best figures by a bowler in LPL history. Hasaranga also has 35 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at 21.37.

Batting

Over 2,300 runs with the bat

Hasaranga has also been a more-than-useful lower-order batter in T20s. The dasher has raced to 2,314 T20 runs with his average being 18.22. He has smashed nine fifties while maintaining a strike rate of 145.16. His highest score reads 77*. 706 of his runs have come in T20Is at a strike rate of 128.83. He has two fifties in SL colors.