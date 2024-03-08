Next Article

The series stands at 1-1

3rd T20I preview: Bangladesh, SL gear up for series decider

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm Mar 08, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Stakes will be high when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet in the third and final T20I of the series. While the visitors claimed a narrow win in the high-scoring opener, the Tigers bounced back with a triumph in the second match. Hence, the series stands at 1-1. Notably, Bangladesh are eyeing their maiden T20I series win against SL. Here is the preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the series finale (2:30pm IST). The first two games also took place at this venue as batters enjoyed a gala time. Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows no signs of rain throughout the match. While the series won't be aired live in India, live streaming is available on the FanCode app.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 15 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 10-5. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh previously met in the format in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup in September. The Lankans narrowly won the duel by two runs. Meanwhile, on Bangladesh soil, SL have five wins and two defeats against the hosts.

XIs

A look at Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman. SL (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana.

SL vs BAN

Bowlers of both camps must step up

As mentioned, batters across both camps have done well. While the likes of Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Charith Asalanka have been among the runs for SL, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, and Jaker Ali have done well for Bangladesh. SL's bowling attack would be boosted as Wanindu Hasaranga, who was banned for the first two games, is eligible to feature in the series finale.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

Mustafizur (299) is just one scalp shy of becoming the third Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 international wickets. Asalanka (987) can become the 11th SL player to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs. Soumya Sarkar (47) is three hits away from becoming the fourth Bangladesh batter to hammer 50 T20I sixes. Mathews (45) requires five scalps to complete 50 T20I wickets.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Najmul Hossain Shanto (VC), Jaker Ali, Charith Asalanka, Mahmudullah, Angelo Mathews (C), Mahedi Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Shoriful Islam. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali, Charith Asalanka (VC), Mahmudullah, Angelo Mathews, Mahedi Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Shoriful Islam.