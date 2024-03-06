Next Article

Lyon and Hazlewood shined versus NZ (Photo credit: icccricket.com)

Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood headline the ICC Test Rankings

By Rajdeep Saha 01:54 pm Mar 06, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Australian cricket team bowlers Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood grabbed headlines in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Lyon was exceptional in the recently concluded first Test match versus New Zealand. He claimed a match haul of 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Pacer Hazlewood played his part with four wickets in the match.

Rankings

Lyon jumps two spots, Hazlewood gains

Lyon has jumped two spots and is sixth. He has a total of 697 rating points. Hazlewood has jumped to fourth. He rose one place and owns 822 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the fourth match versus England, continues to lead the show with 867 rating points. Fellow Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is second. He has 846 rating points. Kagiso Rabada follows suit.