Kane Williamson-less NZ take on formidable Australia: 1st T20I preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:56 am Feb 19, 202409:56 am

What's the story New Zealand will host a strong Australian unit in a three-match T20I series. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year in June, both sides would view this series as a preparation opportunity. Notably, NZ will be without the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson in this series. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sky Stadium in Wellington will host the series opener on February 21. Sides bowling first have won 11 of the 21 T20Is here with the average first-innings score being 150. The track is known to offer substantial assistance to both pacers and spinners. The match won't be live telecasted in India. Amazon Prime Video, however, will provide the live streaming (11:40am IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

The Australian cricket team boasts a 10-6 win-loss record against the Kiwis in T20I cricket (including Super Over games). The two sides last met in the format in the 2022 T20 WC. NZ comprehensively won the group-stage game by 89 runs. Meanwhile, on NZ soil, Australia have six wins and four defeats against the home team.

NZ are without Mitchell and Williamson

Trent Boult, who is set to play T20Is after over a year, has been recalled to the NZ squad (Games 2 and 3). Besides Williamson, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, and Daryl Mitchell also miss out due to fitness issues. Mitchell Santner will hence lead the team. Australia has named a full-strength squad for this series. However, Marcus Stoinis is unavailable due to an injury.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne.

A look at the key performers

With 1,392 runs (SR: 144.54), Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is since 2021. Santner's economy rate of 6.65 is the second-best among full-member team bowlers with 50 or more T20I wickets since January 2021. Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is since 2021 with 51 scalps at 18.13. Glenn Maxwell owns 262 T20I runs against NZ, striking at 155.02.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, David Warner (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner (VC), Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, David Warner, Finn Allen (VC), Glenn Phillips, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Ish Sodhi.