Renegades sign Nathan Lyon on three-year contract: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 04, 2023 | 10:49 pm 3 min read

Melbourne Renegades have strengthened their bowling attack by signing veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon in a three-year contract starting from Big Bash League 13. Lyon will join forces with another off-season signing of leg-spinner Adam Zampa. The leggie was involved in a trade that saw him and Sam Harper switch sides. Lyon earlier plied his trade for Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of the best spinners of this generation and his joining the Renegades will be a major boost for the team. Although, T20 is not Lyon's forte but his experience and game awareness will be very handy in the Big Bash League. The Renegades finished third last season and will look to better that this time with Lyon and Zampa.

A look at Lyon's BBL numbers

The 35-year-old off-spinner has not featured in the BBL consistently. He mostly played a part of the season due to national team commitments. He has scalped 44 wickets in 38 BBL matches at an average of 21.50. He maintains a decent economy rate of 7.18. Lyon's tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. His best figures of 5/23 came against Hobart Hurricanes (2015).

Almost a decade with the Sixers

Lyon joined the Sixers ahead of the 2014 edition of the BBL and has almost spent a decade with this team before finally making the switch. 42 of his 44 BBL wickets have come wearing the magenta. He featured in 34 games for them. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the Sixers. Lyon won the BBL 09 and BBL 10 honors with the team.

Looking forward to joining forces with Zampa: Lyon

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the Melbourne Renegades. (Marvel Stadium's) a place where I enjoy bowling, it tends to spin a little bit. I'm looking forward to hopefully joining up with 'Zamps' in a really good partnership and putting on a show for the Renegades fans," said Lyon. "It's a pretty powerful squad in my eyes," the veteran off-spinner emphasized.

A calf injury derailed the Ashes hopes for Lyon

Lyon created history by becoming the first specialist bowler to play consecutive 100 Test matches. He completed the feat at Lord's in the second Ashes Test. He suffered a calf injury in that match and was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series. Australia went on to lose two of the next three Ashes tests to end the series on 2-2.

A look at Lyon's numbers

The veteran off-spinner has accumulated 57 dismissals in 51 T20 clashes at an average of 21.87. Lyon maintains an economy rate of 7.34. He has represented Australia in two T20Is picking only a solitary wicket. In ODIs, he has featured in 29 matches, scalping 29 wickets at 46 (ER: 4.92). He is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 496 wickets in 122 matches.

