IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Kohli's 186 headlines Day 4

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023, 05:17 pm 3 min read

Kohli smashed his 8th Test 100 vs Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have forged their way back in the ongoing fourth and final Test versus Australia, thanks to Virat Kohli's remarkable knock of 186 runs. The batting juggernaut slammed his 28th Test ton as the hosts finished on 571. As Australia posted 480 while batting first, India earned a 91-run first-inning lead. Batting in their second innings, the visitors finished the day at 3/0.

A look at the day's summary

India resumed at their overnight score of 289/3. Ravindra Jadeja could only add 12 to his overnight score and was dismissed for 28. However, Kohli (186) formed crucial partnerships with KS Bharat (44) and Axar Patel (79) as the Aussies were pushed on the back foot. Australia arrived to bat at the fag end of the day's play and didn't lose any wickets.

A ton for Kohli after a long gap

Kohli, who resumed at his overnight score of 59, put up a batting exhibition and ended up scoring a 364-ball 186 (15 fours). Notably, this was Kohli's first Test ton since 2019. He went 41 Test innings without a ton in this period. This was also his first 50-plus score in 16 innings. Kohli also recorded his highest Test score versus Australia.

Eighth Test ton against Australia

Eight of Kohli's 28 Test tons have been recorded versus Australia. He also owns five fifties against them. Meanwhile, the batter has now raced to 1,979 Test runs against the Aussies in his 24th Test (Average: 48.26 ). ﻿Cheteshwar Pujara (2,033), Sachin Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), and Rahul Dravid (2,143) are the Indians with more Test runs against Australia.

A timely fifty from Axar

With the help of five boundaries and four maximums, Axar scored a 113-ball 79. This was Axar's fourth Test fifty and third of this series. He has raced to 264 runs in the series at a sensational average of 88. He shared a 162-run stand with Kohli to help India surpass the 550-run mark. Axar's resurgence with the bat has been telling.

Three-fer for Lyon

Lyon finished claimed three wickets (3/151 in 65 overs). He is now the most successful visiting bowler in Tests in India (56 wickets). Notably, Lyon is also the highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia Tests (116 wickets). Nine of his 23 Test fifers have been recorded against India. In the ongoing series, he has claimed 22 wickets at a brilliant average of 22.36.

Torrid time for Aussie bowlers

Lyon's fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy also claimed three wickets (3/113 in 45.5 overs). Pacers Mitchell Starc (1/97 in 22 overs) and Cameron Green (0/90 in 18 overs) had a tiring day at the office. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's figures read 1/94 in 25 overs.