Sports

Virat Kohli has seven Test centuries against Australia: Notable stats

Virat Kohli has seven Test centuries against Australia: Notable stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 28, 2023, 06:20 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli owns seven Test tons versus Australia

India are gearing up to take on Australia in an all-important four-match home Test series, starting February 9. Stakes are incredibly high in the series as India need at least a 2-0 win to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. Star batter Virat Kohli would be instrumental to India's success. Here we look at his incredible stats versus Australia in Tests.

How has he fared versus Australia?

Kohli has certainly enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his numbers depict the same. He has racked up 1,682 runs in 20 Tests against them at an impressive average of 48.05. The tally includes seven tons and five fifties, with his highest score being 169. Among Indian batters, only legends Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Sunil Gavaskar (8) own more Test tons against Australia.

Maiden Test ton versus Australia

It must be noted that Kohli's maiden Test ton was recorded against the Aussies only. The occasion was the fourth Test of the India-Australia 2011-12 Test series, and the venue was Adelaide. Although India's star-studded top order collapsed, Kohli showcased his bravado and played one of his most significant knocks. He scored 116 off 213 balls. India, however, lost the game by 298 runs.

Twin tons on Test captaincy debut

India's 2014-15 Test series Down Under will remain a golden highlight of Kohli's career. The opening game in Adelaide marked Kohli's Test captaincy debut, and the batter celebrated the same with twin centuries (115 and 141). He thus became the first Indian captain to slam twin tons on their Test captaincy debut. He became the second Indian to smash twin Test tons versus Australia.

The memorable 2014-15 series

As mentioned, Kohli was on a roll in the 2014-15 series in Australia. He smashed 692 runs in four games at 86.50, the third-most for an Indian in a Test series. The tally includes four tons, the joint-most for an Indian in a Test series. Kohli stands fifth on the list among visiting batters with the most runs in a Test series Down Under.

His home and away record

Interestingly, Kohli's away record against the Aussies is way better than his home numbers. On Australian soil, he owns 1,352 runs in 13 Tests at 54.08 (100s: 6, 50s: 4). He hasn't scored as many Test runs or tons in any other visiting nation. Meanwhile, at home, Kohli has scored just 330 runs in seven Tests against the Aussies at 33 (100: 1, 50:1).

A historic series win in 2018-19

Kohli scripted history in the 2018-19 tour of Australia, becoming the first Asian skipper to record a Test series win Down Under. India clinched the four-match affair 2-1. Kohli scored 282 runs at 40.29. Meanwhile, India replicated their heroics in the 2020-21 Australia tour, recording a Test series win by the same margin. However, Kohli only played the opening game in that series.