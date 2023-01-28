Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, quarter-finals: Schedule, stats, and more

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 28, 2023, 06:06 pm 3 min read

The quarter-final stage will get underway on January 31 (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

We are done and dusted with the league stage of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23, and all eight quarter-finalists are decided. Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Saurashtra, Punjab, Bengal, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand are the teams in the final eight. Meanwhile, the four quarter-final clashes will get underway on Tuesday (January 31). Here we look at the schedule, stats, and other key details.

A look at the format

A total of 32 teams were equally divided into four Elite groups. The top two teams from all groups have advanced to the quarter-finals. The winners of the knock-out clash will qualify for the semi-finals, and subsequently, the final game will take place. If any of the knockout games get drawn, the team leading after the first innings will be declared the winner.

Here is the schedule

1st Quarter Final - Bengal vs Jharkhand, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2nd Quarter Final - Saurashtra vs Punjab, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 3rd Quarter Final - Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 4th Quarter Final - Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore All four games will start at 9:30 AM IST on January 31.

Journey of teams qualified from Group A and B

Andhra collected 26 points with four wins and a draw as they finished atop the Group B table. Saurashtra also collected as many points through three wins and two draws. They finished second due to a lower NRR. Group-A table toppers Bengal collected 32 points through four wins and two draws. Uttarakhand followed them with three wins and four draws, accumulating 29 points.

Journey of teams qualified from Group C and D

With five wins and a draw, Madhya Pradesh finished atop the Group A standings (33 points). Punjab were second in the table, accumulating 27 points through three wins and four draws. Karnataka were the Group C table-toppers with 35 points. They won four games (3 draws). Jharkhand won three games and collected 23 points (2 draws). They were second in Group C.

Here are the key performers (batters)

Among players featuring in the quarter-finals, Jharkhand's Saurabh Tiwary is the highest run-getter. He tallied 653 runs at 59.36 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). Saurashtra's Jay Gohil owns the highest-individual score in this list, having scored 227 versus Assam. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran boasts the highest average in this category, having scored 633 runs at 90.42.

Here are the key performers (bowlers)

Jharkhand's left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem has scalped the most wickets this season, among bowlers featuring in the knockouts. He owns 41 wickets in seven games at 25.82. Uttarakhand pacer Deepak Dhapola has the best bowling figures on this list. He returned with 8/35 in 8.3 overs in an inning versus against Himachal.