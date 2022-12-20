Sports

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane slam centuries

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 20, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Rahane is unbeaten on 139, having faced 190 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mumbai duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Ajinkya Rahane slammed respective tons on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy clash versus Hyderabad. Playing their second match in the ongoing tournament, Mumbai posted a staggering 457/3 at stumps on Day 1. Youngster Yashasvi slammed 162 from 195 balls. Veteran batter Rahane is unbeaten on 139. Here are the key stats registered.

Mumbai dominate the show on Day 1

Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw early on before Yashasvi and Suryakumar Yadav added a solid 153-run stand for the second wicket. Suryakumar dazzled, making a brisk 80-ball 90. Post his dismissal, Yashasvi was joined by Rahane and the two shared a 206-run stand. After Yashasvi departed, Rahane found comfort in Sarfaraz Khan, who is unbeaten in 40. Mehrdtra Shashank picked two scalps for Himachal Pradesh.

Yashasvi and Rahane dazzle for Mumbai

Yashasvi struck 27 fours and a six in his sublime knock of 162. Playing his 11th First-class match, Yashasvi slammed his 7th century. He has raced to 1,397 runs at an average of over 83. Rahane is unbeaten on 139, having faced 190 balls. He hammered 18 fours and two sixes. Rahane slammed his 38th FC hundred, racing to 12,414 runs.

Suryakumar perishes for a solid 90

Suryakumar hit 15 fours and a six in his 80-ball 90. He slammed his 27th FC half-century. He has raced to 5,416 runs at an average of 44-plus. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz (40*) has raced to 2,994 runs in FC cricket. He is eyeing several records.

Mumbai won their first game

Mumbai won their first group-stage game versus Andhra Pradesh, sealing a terrific 9-wicket win. Tanush Kotian was the pick of the bowlers, claiming six scalps. With the bat, Armaan Jaffer smashed a terrific ton (116). Kotian also hammered an unbeaten 63.