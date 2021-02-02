Indian cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to make his presence felt in the upcoming four-Test series against England, starting February 5. Rahane scored 268 runs in the recently concluded Australia-India Test series Down Under. His match-winning 112 and 27* helped India win the MCG Test. Rahane needs to come up with some strong shows against England. Here are further details.

Runs Rahane can surpass Dhoni's tally for Team India

Rahane has accumulated 4,471 runs in 69 Test matches at an average of 42.58. He has amassed 12 tons and 22 fifties, with a best of 188. The Indian vice-captain needs 405 more to surpass MS Dhoni's tally of 4,876 in terms of career Test runs. By achieving this feat, Rahane will become the 13th-highest run-scorer for Team India in Tests.

Versus England Rahane has woeful numbers at home against England

Rahane has featured in 13 Test matches against England. He has racked up just 619 runs at an average of 25.79. He has one ton and four fifties. Notably, Rahane has amassed 556 runs on English soil at 29.26. He has forgettable numbers at home against England. In three Tests, he has scored just 63 runs at 12.60. His best knock is 26.

Information Rahane getting close to 4,500 career Test runs

Rahane could become only the 14th Indian batsman to score 4,500 career Test runs. He needs just 29 runs to achieve this tally. With another century, Rahane can steer clear of Polly Umirgar and Murali Vijay (12 each).

Rahane Rahane set to achieve this milestones

In 27 Test matches in India, Rahane has accumulated 1,493 runs at 39.28. He has four tons and seven fifties. Notably, Rahane needs just seven more to register 1,500 career Test runs at home. Meanwhile, the senior cricketer has amassed 498 fours in Test cricket. He needs two more to register 500 career Test fours.

Personal Rahane needs to better his numbers against England: Our take