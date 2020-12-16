Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 05:21 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Australia's Mitchell Starc will be aiming to make his presence felt in the upcoming first Test, starting on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.
Starc, who has sensational numbers in Day-Night Tests, will be ominous.
Meanwhile, the left-arm pace sensation has done well in Tests overall.
He will be a crucial asset for Australia in this four-match Test series.
We look at his numbers.
Starc, who made his Test debut in 2011, has gone on to become a prominent feature for Australia.
The 30-year-old fast bowler has claimed 244 Test scalps in 57 matches at an average of 26.97.
He has accumulated 13 five-wicket hauls.
He is the 11th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests.
Starc can surpass Graham McKenzie (246) and Richie Benaud (248) in terms of wickets.
Against India in Test cricket, the senior pacer has claimed 24 wickets at home at 32.13.
He is yet to take a fifer, with his best figures being 3/40.
Overall in 11 Test matches, Starc has taken 31 scalps against India so far.
He averages 36.19 against the Indian cricket team, besides an economy rate of 3.30.
In 32 matches, Starc has claimed 150 wickets at home. He has a commendable average of 25.92. Notably, he has racked up seven five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/66. He has enjoyed the most success against New Zealand on home soil (32 scalps).
In seven Day-Night Test matches, Starc has racked up 42 wickets at a staggering average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 35.67.
He has three five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 6/66.
Interestingly, he has done reasonably well with the bat as well.
He has scored 192 runs at 32.00.
He has hit 21 fours and six sixes, with a best of 53.
