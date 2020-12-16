Liverpool host Premier League 2020-21 leaders Tottenham at Anfield in gameweek 13. Notably, both teams have 25 points under their belt and Spurs are ahead on basis of goal difference. The winner of this tie will take a significant step forward. The Reds are unbeaten in eight league games, whereas, Spurs are undefeated in 12. Here's the match preview.

Team news Liverpool vs Tottenham: Team news and selection

The Reds will be monitoring the fitness of central defender Joel Matip, who was substituted at half-time with a back spasm against Fulham. Mid-fielder Naby Keita, who had a muscular issue, could be in contention to feature. For Spurs, Gareth Bale is ill and will miss the match. Meanwhile, Erik Lamela remains out.

#LIVTOT Can Liverpool get the job done against Tottenham?

By the look of things, Liverpool aren't playing their best football at the moment. It will be a game where the hosts would want to start well and avoid being caught out. The likes of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are lethal on the counter and Liverpool will have to stop these two. In a high-intensity fixture like this, Liverpool could step up.

Spurs Tottenham are expected to sit deep and be well organized

One expects Spurs to dig deep and be solid at the back. They were top notch against Man City and Arsenal, besides enjoying a 0-0 away test against Chelsea too. Given their mean defensive record this season, Tottenham will make things difficult. Jose has his players settling in well and that will be key once again. They are expected to create chances as well.

Details Predicted starting XI and Fantasy Dream11

Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Tottenham predicted starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane. Fantasy Dream11 team (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Fabinho; Son (vc), Hojbjerg, Wijnaldum, Robertson; Ndombele; Mane Salah (c). Match prediction: We expect the game to end 1-1.

Stat attack Presenting the major stats ahead of the match

Liverpool have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League meetings against Tottenham. The Reds have dropped 11 points this season. They had dropped these many points after 35 games in 2019-20. Liverpool have tasted success in all six home league games this season. Notably, they are unbeaten in 65 Premier League home matches. Tottenham are unbeaten away in the EPL this season.

