Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 03:21 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Australia and India are set to square-off in the first Test of the historic Border-Gavaskar series.
The Adelaide Oval will host the pink-ball thriller.
Notably, the particular venue has also hosted several Day/Night Tests before.
It has been Australia's happy hunting ground under lights.
Besides, records also state that Team India fancies playing at this venue.
Here are the important details.
At the Adelaide Oval, the wicket allows batsmen to play the strokes freely, owing to the flat nature.
However, the pink ball could perturb them during the twilight period, as seen in past.
In the upcoming game, there will likely be no rain-interruption.
As per the weather reports, all five days will remain pleasant, with the temperature hovering near 23 degrees Celsius.
The Adelaide Oval has hosted 78 Test matches so far.
Hosts Australia have won 41 and lost 18, while 19 of them have been drawn.
Meanwhile, India have won only two out of 12 Tests here.
Notably, the teams batting first have won a total of 38 games.
The average innings scores of the four innings are 387, 356, 281, and 215.
Australia have played all of their seven Day/Night Tests at home, having maintained a perfect record. Notably, four of them have been held at the Adelaide Oval. Being in comfort as far as the conditions are concerned, Australia are certainly the favorites against Team India.
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer from India at Adelaide Oval, having amassed 431 runs from six innings, including three tons.
For Australia, David Warner leads the runs tally among active players (1,045 runs at 80.38).
In the bowling segment, Ravichandran Ashwin is the Indian bowler with most wickets at this venue (11).
Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon is highest wicket-taker for Australia (50).
The opening Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a thriller.
Hosts Australia, who are stumbling with several injury concerns, will come down hard on the Indians.
On the other hand, India have a much settled combination as compared to the hosts.
They will still have to work the tail off in their first-ever Day/Night Test away from home.
