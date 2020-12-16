Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 02:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Real Madrid went level on points atop in La Liga 2020-21 season.
Zinedine Zidane's side beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at home.
Real have amassed 26 points from 13 games so far.
Notably, they have registered a third straight victory in the Spanish League.
Real are looking confident at the moment and this is a positive zone.
Here's more.
Bilbao's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos.
The German international put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break.
Ander Capa equalized for the visitors at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.
However, Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real.
Real went level on points with Real Sociedad and arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.
All three teams have 26 points under their belt.
However, Sociedad can steer clear.
They face an away test against Barcelona later tonight and will be playing their 14th league game.
On the other hand, Atletico have played just 11 matches so far.
They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real last weekend.
Karim Benzema has raced to 259 career goals for Real Madrid.
The veteran French forward is eight shy of surpassing Alfredo di Stefano (266) in terms of goals for Los Blancos and be the third-highest scorer.
Benzema now has 175 career La Liga goals.
He became just the fifth Real player and thirteenth in La Liga history to accumulate 175 or more league goals.
As per Opta, only Robert Lewandowski (28) has scored more headed goals than Benzema (19) since the start of 2018-19 in all competitions among players in the top five European leagues.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.