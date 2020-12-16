Real are looking confident at the moment and this is a positive zone.

Notably, they have registered a third straight victory in the Spanish League.

Real have amassed 26 points from 13 games so far.

Real Madrid went level on points atop in La Liga 2020-21 season.

Bilbao's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos.

The German international put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break.

Ander Capa equalized for the visitors at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.

However, Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real.