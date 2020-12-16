The starting XI of the Indian cricket team for the first Test against Australia, starting tomorrow has been announced. Australia and India are set to be involved in a Day-Night affair at the Adelaide Oval. The Virat Kohli-led side has gone with Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill, besides also selecting Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant. Here are further details.

A look at Team India playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Shubman Gill will feel hard done by the starting XI. He went on to get scores of 43 and 65 against Australia A in the three-day D/N tour game. Gill looked positive and played some stunning shots against the Aussie pacers. One expected Gill to make the cut and open the innings alongside Mayank.

The Aussies will come hard at the Indians and Shaw is a weak link. He got scores of 0, 19, 40, and 3 in the two practice games against Australia A. Prior to that, he had a poor IPL campaign. He also struggled in three of the four innings against New Zealand in the Test series earlier this year.

UPDATE🚨: Here's #TeamIndia's playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

India have a powerful middle order and that's where the strength will lie. Australia have a stunning record in Day-Night Tests and the experience of these Indian batsmen will prove to be crucial. On the bowling front, India went with experience. Shami and Bumrah lead the line, with Umesh providing support. Ace spinner R Ashwin will have a crucial role to play as well.

