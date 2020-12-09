The white-ball leg is done and dusted, with hosts Australia winning the ODI series, and India clinching the T20Is. Now, the two teams will lock horns in the traditional Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The opening Test will be a Day/Night affair in Adelaide, while MCG, SCG and The Gabba will host the next three Tests, respectively. Here are the interesting numbers from the rivalry.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and India have clashed in a total of 98 Tests so far. The Men in Yellow have had the wood over the Indians, having won 42 of them. While India have won only 28 games, 27 of them have resulted in a draw Interestingly, the two teams were also involved in one of the two tied Test matches in the history (Chennai, 1986).

Do you know? India's Test record Down Under

India's Test record Down Under is rather poor. Out of 48 Tests, they have won mere seven, and lost 29. As many as 12 of them have been drawn. In 2018/19, India became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

Runs Pujara, Smith lead the tally of runs

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring most runs against Australia in Test cricket (for India). He owns 3,630 runs from 39 Tests at an average of 55.00. Among the current lot of Indian cricketers, Cheteshwar Pujara (1,622) leads the list, followed by Virat Kohli (1,604). On the other hand, Steve Smith (1,429) leads the tally among active Australian cricketers.

Information Kohli enjoys playing at the Adelaide Oval

Kohli will only play the opening Test (in Adelaide) this time as he is set to leave for paternity leave. Interestingly, the Indian captain has three tons in as many Tests on this venue. He has slammed an incredible 431 runs at 71.83.

Wickets Ashwin, Lyon owns most wickets in the rivalry