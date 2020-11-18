Team India is likely to rotate pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the limited-overs series against Australia. The two nations are set to play six white-ball games (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is) and India will avoid playing them in all these matches. This is in order to keep these two premier pacers in shape for the four-match Test series. Here's more.

Tour Australia vs India: A look at the full schedule

The tour will begin on November 27 with the ODI series, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6, and 8. The opening Test in Adelaide (Day/Night) will begin on December 17. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.

Reason T20Is clash with India's red-ball warm-up tie

According to PTI, if sources in BCCI are to be believed, Bumrah and Shami's workload management is of utmost importance for head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun. This is in case pacer Ishant Sharma is not available for the first Test. Also, India's first red-ball warm-up game will be played between December 6-8 and the T20Is will coincide with the same.

T20Is India might not play JB and Shami in the T20Is

"If both (Bumrah and Shami) play the T20 Internationals (on Dec 4, 6 and 8), then they will have one warm-up match less which I don't think the team management will fancy at this moment," a source told PTI. The likes of Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini could form the pace attack in the three-match T20I series.

Need Warm-up games crucial for Bumrah and Shami