Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the Proteas men's team will travel to Pakistan for their first tour since 2007. The tour will consist of a two-match Test series and a three-match T20 series across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively. The tour is scheduled to run from January 26 to February 14, 2021. Here's more.

The Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi before the teams travel to Rawalpindi for the second fixture taking place from February 4-8. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This will be South Africa's first-ever T20 series in Pakistan.

The South African cricket team will be arriving in Karachi on January 16. They will go into a period of quarantine before commencing with training and inter-squad practice matches.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: "It's pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan - a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game."

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was hopeful of the tour opening up possibilities for more teams to visit Pakistan. "I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20s in October 2021," Khan said. ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said: "It's a real pleasure to announce that the England T20I squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021."

