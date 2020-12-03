Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 03:30 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
New Zealand posted 243/2 in 78 overs on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies.
On a rain-hit day at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand gained control as Kane Williamson showed his class.
The Kiwi skipper is unbeaten on 97 and is closing in on a fine century.
Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.
West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand after a wet outfield had delayed the toss.
They got the desired start on a green pitch as Shannon Gabriel dismissed Will Young (5) early on.
However, NZ hit back with two crucial stands.
Tom Latham (86) showed his experience on such tracks, playing a patient innings.
Williamson too joined in.
Latham scored a patient 86 from 184 deliveries to wear down the Windies bowlers.
He hit 12 fours and a six in an innings where his watchful eyes paid dividends.
On the other hand, Williamson to negated the threat posed by Windies to score 97* from 219 deliveries.
Notably, Williamson consumed 23 dots from 49 to 50.
He took his time in the middle.
Williamson is a Test beauty and the manner in which he applied himself showed his class and temperament.
He notched his 33rd career Test fifty, which could soon change to a 22nd century instead.
Williamson hit 16 fours and paced his innings well since crossing 50 runs.
He shared a 152-run stand alongside Latham, before another 75-run partnership with Ross Taylor.
Windies bowlers failed to mark their presence, bowling inconsistently.
Shannon Gabriel highlighted his issues of overstepping, bowling six no-balls in two sessions.
Windies bowlers didn't attack the stumps enough and that led them to bowl slightly short or wide.
This saw the Kiwi players leave the ball without much fuss.
WI also couldn't manage to do well in the third and final session.
