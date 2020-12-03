New Zealand posted 243/2 in 78 overs on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies. On a rain-hit day at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand gained control as Kane Williamson showed his class. The Kiwi skipper is unbeaten on 97 and is closing in on a fine century. Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.

Decision Windies' decision to field backfires on rain-hit day

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand after a wet outfield had delayed the toss. They got the desired start on a green pitch as Shannon Gabriel dismissed Will Young (5) early on. However, NZ hit back with two crucial stands. Tom Latham (86) showed his experience on such tracks, playing a patient innings. Williamson too joined in.

Patience Latham and Williamson take their time

Latham scored a patient 86 from 184 deliveries to wear down the Windies bowlers. He hit 12 fours and a six in an innings where his watchful eyes paid dividends. On the other hand, Williamson to negated the threat posed by Windies to score 97* from 219 deliveries. Notably, Williamson consumed 23 dots from 49 to 50. He took his time in the middle.

Test cricket Williamson shows his greatness in Test cricket

Williamson is a Test beauty and the manner in which he applied himself showed his class and temperament. He notched his 33rd career Test fifty, which could soon change to a 22nd century instead. Williamson hit 16 fours and paced his innings well since crossing 50 runs. He shared a 152-run stand alongside Latham, before another 75-run partnership with Ross Taylor.

Windies Windies bowlers bite the dust on Day 1