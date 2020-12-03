Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Juventus' 3-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. The Portuguese sensation has scripted a new record. He has raced to 750 career goals for club and country. Notably, Ronaldo had scored his 700th goal in October 2019. The veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

Champions League Ronaldo races to 132 career Champions League goals

Against Kyiv, Ronaldo netted with a tap-in at the far post in the 57th minute for Juve's second goal on the night. The goal saw CR7 race to 132 career Champions League goals, including 65 in the group stage. He now has 12 UCL goals for Juventus, since moving to the club in 2018. Notably, Ronaldo is the sixth-highest UCL scorer for Juventus.

Club career Ronaldo has 648 career club goals

Ronaldo has 648 career club goals and is two shy of 650. He scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon in his debut season in senior football. A move to Manchester United next saw him net 119 goals in 292 appearances. Ronaldo found huge success at Real Madrid, becoming their highest scorer with 450 goals. And now, he has netted 75 goals for Juventus.

International goals Ronaldo has amassed 102 goals for Portugal

Ronaldo has netted a whopping 102 career international goals for Portugal. The legendary player is the second-highest scorer in terms of international goals in the history of the game. He needs eight goals to surpass Iran's Ali Daei (109). Notably, Daei and Ronaldo are the only two players with 100-plus goals in international football.

Information How has Ronaldo fared this season for Juve?

Ronaldo netted his 10th goal across competitions this season for Juventus. Besides two goals in the UCL, he has scored eight in the Serie A 2020-21 season. Ronaldo has now amassed 10-plus goals for 16 consecutive seasons in club football.

Twitter Post 750 happy moments for Ronaldo