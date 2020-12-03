Matchday five of the UEFA Champions League saw groups E to H in action. 10-man Manchester United lost their top spot in Group H after a 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, the likes of Barcelona and Juventus scripted notable 3-0 wins in Group G. Borussia Dortmund advanced to the next round after a draw against Lazio. Here's more.

MUNPSG Notable stats from the United-PSG encounter

Manchester United lost their fourth home game of the season in all competitions. They have also lost four of their past seven Champions League home games. As per Opta, Neymar's opener for PSG was the earliest UCL goal conceded by United since September 2015. Neymar scored his 38th Champions League goal. Marcus Rashford has amassed six goals in five UCL appearances this season.

Juventus Morata scripts record for Juventus, Ronaldo extends tally

Italian champions Juventus overcame Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at home. Alvaro Morata has scored six goals in thd UCL this season. As per Opta, this is the most by a Juventus player in a group stage since David Trezeguet also scored six in the 2001-02 first group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo raced to 132 career Champions League goals.

Barca Barcelona script these records after convincing win

Barcelona, who thrashed Ferencvaros, have won each of their first five Champions League group stage matches for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign, when they won all six. As per Opta, Martin Brathwaite's goal for Barcelona had the longest passing sequence this season (33). Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has scored in three successive matches for Barcelona for the first time across competitions.

Do you know? Giroud smashes a Champions League record

Chelsea's Giroud (34 years and 63 days) became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League/European Cup since Ferenc Puskas for Real Madrid versus Feyenoord in September 1965 (38 years and 173 days). He scored all four goals against Sevilla.

