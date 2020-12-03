Australia beat India 2-1 in the ODI series that finished on Wednesday as focus shifts to the 20-over format now. After winning the dead rubber in the ODIs, Team India will be eager to do well in the T20Is and flex their muscle. One expects an intense series ahead, with the first encounter starting tomorrow at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Here's more.

Details Here's the weather forecast and pitch report

As per reports, it's expected to be sunny in Canberra tomorrow. The temperature should be at around 28 degrees Celsius with no rain expected during the game. Looking at the third ODI, the wicket at Canberra was more balanced than expected. Both pacers and spinners had something on offer. One looks forward to a decent game forward with a good track for batting.

Predicted XI A look at the predicted XI of both teams

Australia predicted playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa. India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUS vs IND Familiar faces look to set the tempo in T20Is

Both teams are set to be with familiar faces that featured in the ODIs. For Australia, D'Arcy Short is set to come in for the injured David Warner. Australia will be keen to perform strongly and start well here. For India, a lot rests on how KL Rahul does atop. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey will bring some solidity.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV Listing