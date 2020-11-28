Last updated on Nov 28, 2020, 01:23 am
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
England beat South Africa in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The hosts scored 179/6 in 20 overs, with senior batsman Faf du Plessis leading the way with a sublime fifty.
In reply, England lost early wickets, before Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes rallied back.
The Three Lions won by five wickets (183/5).
Here are the records broken.
South Africa lost Temba Bavuma (5) early on, before Quinton de Kock (30) and Faf du Plessis (58) added 77 runs for the second wicket.
SA were reduced to 109/3 as Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen helped the hosts to get to a challenging total.
In reply, England were reduced to 34/3, before Bairstow and Stokes fought back to help the visitors.
Faf smashed his ninth career T20I fifty and a maiden one versus England.
Faf now has 1,403 runs in just 45 matches.
He is now the third-highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20Is.
Meanwhile, Faf went past the likes of Shane Watson (1,462) and KL Rahul (1,461) in terms of career T20I runs.
Faf hit two sixes and has equaled Shikhar Dhawan's tally (47).
England pacer Chris Jordan (1/40) has raced to 64 career T20I scalps.
He steered clear of Imran Tahir (63), besides equaling Dale Steyn (64).
Jordan now has 13 T20I scalps against South Africa at an average of 30.21.
Left-arm pacer Sam Curran (3/28) registered his best bowling figures in T20Is.
England opener Roy registered his fifth career T20I duck.
Bairstow (86*) brought up his sixth career T20I fifty and a third versus the Proteas.
The versatile batsman surpassed the 900-run mark in T20Is (929).
He slammed his highest T20I score.
He is now the third-highest scorer in SA-England T20Is (334).
South Africa's George Linde claimed two scalps, besides a catch on his debut.
