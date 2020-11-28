England beat South Africa in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts scored 179/6 in 20 overs, with senior batsman Faf du Plessis leading the way with a sublime fifty.

In reply, England lost early wickets, before Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes rallied back.

The Three Lions won by five wickets (183/5).

Here are the records broken.