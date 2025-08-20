Sooraj Barjatya backs Rupali Ganguly's call for TV National Award

Director Sooraj Barjatya has backed actor Rupali Ganguly's recent call for the inclusion of television actors in the National Awards. Speaking to Telly Talk India, he said that TV is an art form that requires immense hard work. "If you visit a TV set, you'll see, it's a minimum of 12-14 hours of continuous work," he added.

Director's perspective Barjatya on TV shooting challenges Barjatya further said, "In films, actors still get breathers, but in TV, actors must continuously live their roles." He also emphasized the restrictions directors face while shooting for television shows. "If I were asked to direct one episode, I'd take a week! So yes, National Awards should definitely include television actors."

Actor's demand 'There's nothing for TV artistes' Ganguly, a celebrated television actor, had earlier called for National Awards to honor television actors. She said, "There are National Awards for everyone, from film stars to content creators. But there's nothing for TV artistes." "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, others had the advantage of delaying their shooting schedules, but we kept working," she added. "I request the government to consider us also. We work very hard; it would be nice to have some validation."