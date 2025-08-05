Rupali Ganguly urges inclusion of TV actors in National Awards
What's the story
Rupali Ganguly, the star of the popular TV show Anupamaa, has questioned why Indian television actors are not recognized at the National Awards. Speaking to Viral Bhayani, she said there are National Awards for everyone, from film stars to content creators, but nothing for TV artists. "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic...we kept working..." "But no one talked about how we, the TV artists, worked non-stop from 6:00am to 6:00pm during the pandemic."
Request for validation
Hope Smriti Irani's return to TV changes this: Ganguly
Ganguly further added, "I request the government to consider us also. We work very hard; it'll be nice to have some validation." She also expressed hope that Smriti Irani's return to television might help change this. "Smriti Irani returned to TV with the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...I am very proud that Smriti ji returned to TV," she said.
Show reboot
More about Irani's return
Irani, a former Union Minister and TV actor, has made her comeback with a reboot of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The original show had launched Irani into superstardom. The new season is already winning hearts and stars Amar Upadhyay, Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta, among others. Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to rule the TRP charts.