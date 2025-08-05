Rupali Ganguly urges inclusion of TV actors in National Awards

Rupali Ganguly questions the National Awards snubbing TV actors

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:39 pm Aug 05, 202504:39 pm

Rupali Ganguly, the star of the popular TV show Anupamaa, has questioned why Indian television actors are not recognized at the National Awards. Speaking to Viral Bhayani, she said there are National Awards for everyone, from film stars to content creators, but nothing for TV artists. "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic...we kept working..." "But no one talked about how we, the TV artists, worked non-stop from 6:00am to 6:00pm during the pandemic."