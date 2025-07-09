Munawar Faruqui, Sonali Bendre to host 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui , who won Bigg Boss 17 , is set to co-host the upcoming reality TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. He will be joined by actor Sonali Bendre . As per reports, the duo will explore the everyday moments and fun disagreements that couples go through. Colors TV posted a promo for the show on Instagram , describing Faruqui as, "Jiske aane se badal jaate hai acche acchon ke game (His entry changes everyone's game)."

Role insight Faruqui to be a 'massy, street-smart panga-maker' Faruqui described his character as a "massy, street-smart panga-maker who voices every confused husband's mind." He said in a statement, "On Pati Patni Aur Panga, I'll be bringing out the everyday moments and fun disagreements that couples go through—whether it's about wet towels, kitchen experiments, or forgotten anniversaries." Bendre, on the other hand, will take up the role of his poised partner-in-crime, delivering classy comebacks on behalf of the wives.

Host's perspective Why Bendre said yes to the show Bendre earlier told IANS, "I said yes to Pati Patni Aur Panga because it felt like a page out of my own marriage—just with more cameras!" She added, "This show is a celebration of those everyday quirks that make a relationship real—the shared glances, the fight over the remote, the small wins that somehow mean everything."