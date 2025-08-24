India and Australia have concluded the 11th round of negotiations

India and Australia inch closer to big trade deal

By Mudit Dube 10:01 am Aug 24, 202510:01 am

India and Australia have concluded the 11th round of negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The talks were held in New Delhi from August 18-23. The aim is to enhance their economic partnership by expanding an interim trade deal that was implemented in December 2022. CECA discussions covered goods, services, digital trade, and regulatory aspects. The discussions also included rules of origin, legal and institutional provisions, environment, labor, and gender issues.