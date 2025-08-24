Tax talk: How to declare winnings from banned real-money games

If you've played real-money games like Dream11 or Rummy in 2024-25—even though they're now banned—you still have to report any winnings when filing your taxes for the 2025-26 assessment year. All winnings get hit with a flat 30% tax, no matter how much you made.

No deductions allowed There are no shortcuts here: the 30% tax is on your total gaming earnings, with zero deductions.

Even if you lost money overall, those losses can't be subtracted or carried forward—they're just gone.

How to report your gaming income Your gaming income goes under 'Income from Other Sources' in your tax return.

You need to declare every rupee won—big or small—or risk getting a notice from the tax department for hiding income.