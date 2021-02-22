Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 11:57 am

Bigg Boss 14's journey of more than 100 days ended on Sunday when TV star Rubina Dilaik lifted the coveted trophy. The actress who shot to stardom with the Hindi show Chotti Bahu also took home Rs. 36 lakh. After scripting history, Dilaik addressed her fans through Instagram, thanking them for all the love and support they bestowed on her. Here's more.

Quote She credited her fans for standing by her

A beaming Dilaik held the trophy as she spoke with her fans. "Thank you so much. I'm out with my beautiful third eye. Aaj aapke pyaar aur sahyog ki vajah se main Bigg Boss 14 ki winner ban gayi. Thank you so much. Special mention to each one of you who believed in me, who showered so much love on me," she said.

Quote 'It still feels like a dream'

"Aaj main 143 days ke baad bahar aayi hu Bigg Boss ke ghar se. Main abhi bhi yahi soch rahi hu ki yeh ek sapne hai. Aur aap logon ne mere sapne ko meri haqiqat main badal diya hai,"an emotional Dilaik went on.

Instagram Post You can watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by rubinadilaik on February 22, 2021 at 11:29 am IST

Details Dilaik beat Rahul Vaidya to claim the trophy

The TV star beat another fan favorite, singer Rahul Vaidya, to lift the trophy. The other finalists were Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli. When asked what she plans to do with the winning amount, Dilaik replied, "I have the trophy on my lap like my baby and I did not realize that I have got a winning amount, too! Honestly, I don't know what I will do."

Instagram Post She thanked host Salman Khan for his patience, support

Instagram post A post shared by rubinadilaik on February 22, 2021 at 10:50 am IST

Background She had entered the show with husband Abhinav Shukla

Dilaik had entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla who got eliminated earlier. Their relationship hogged much limelight as the duo dropped hints of a divorce. However, after getting evicted, Shukla had said, "There's no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond." He had also said they would resolve their differences once Dilaik comes out of the house.

Social media Vaidya missed the trophy but won fans' hearts

Meanwhile, even though Vaidya didn't lift the trophy, he won innumerable hearts. On Monday, "PROUD OF YOU RAHUL VAIDYA" remained a top trend on Indian Twitter. One of his fans uploaded a clip where Vaidya was seen greeting and hugging his well-wishers with a smile. Fans showered praises on Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar and even urged the couple to tie the knot soon.

Twitter Post The clip can be seen here