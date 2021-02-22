The fourteenth season of the controversial show Bigg Boss ended on Sunday with Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner. Hosted by Salman Khan, the finale also saw the attendance of stars like Nora Fatehi, Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, as well as Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia, who would be seen in Colors TV's new reality show Dance Deewane. Here are more details.

What happened Rakhi Sawant walked out with Rs. 14 lakh

Rakhi Sawant, who was perhaps one of the most interesting contestants of the show, chose to quit the race by taking Rs. 14 lakh. At one point during the finale, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh met the finalists, giving them a choice to leave the house with the aforementioned amount. Sawant instantly took the opportunity and pressed the buzzer.

Aly Goni Aly Goni was evicted after Sawant

Television actor Aly Goni became the second finalist to be out of the race. Khan expressed surprise at his eviction. "From what we heard, Aly Goni was a sure shot winner," the host said. He also appreciated Goni for his contribution inside the house and asked Nikki Tamboli to be grateful for the love she has received from her fans.

Regrets Dilaik regretted hurling water at Sawant

The finalists also reflected on their tumultuous journey in the house, where they stayed away from their loved ones. Dilaik said she regretted throwing water at Sawant when the latter insulted her husband Abhinav Shukla. Tamboli disapproved of her own behavior toward a few contestants. Meanwhile, Goni took a more diplomatic tone, saying his actions were dictated by circumstances.

Finale Fatehi and Khan danced together; Goni-Bhasin spilled love