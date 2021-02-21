Breakout teen popstar Billie Eilish has approached a court seeking a restraining order against a man who has been threatening and harassing her since August. The 23-year-old man, who goes by the name John Matthews Hearle, is also called Adam Lucifer. Of late, he has been camping in a school opposite Eilish's Los Angeles home and has been disturbing her, without physical contact.

Details The threats started with 'extremely disturbing and threatening' letters

The threats from Hearle reportedly began with "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters, one of which had the following sentences, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die... You will die." She alleged he left those letters on the property of her family.

Signs Hearle even made a throat-slitting gesture, talked in 'ominous voice'

The Grammy Award winner claims in the court filings that Hearle would camp at the same place most nights and watch her leave and enter her home, which makes her anxious despite having security systems in place. Elaborating on his gestures and "ominous voice," Eilish said, "He recently made a throat-slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway."

Opinion 'Honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of'

The singer has also sought additional protective orders for her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. Supporting Eilish's statement, O'Connell stated, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter." They also want an order restraining Hearle from staying within 200 yards of themselves.

Action LAPD is investigating the case, no arrest has been made