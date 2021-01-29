Theater distributors can criticize Warner Bros all they want for providing access to new releases simultaneously on theaters and OTT, but HBO Max has indeed won the hearts of movie-lovers with its latest trailer. Released on January 27, the trailer compiles the juiciest teases from each of its upcoming releases like Dune, Reminiscence, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Many Saints of Newark among others.

Start The trailer starts with 'Dune,' continues with Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence'

The clip, lasting 1:46 minutes, starts with a sequence in which we see Timothee Chalamet trying to grab hold of sand in Dune, while Hugh Jackman from Reminiscence is seen ordering someone to follow his lead. The combined output gives you the experience of one whole thrill ride of which each film is an important part. Then comes HBO's disclosure of the release nature.

Content 'The Suicide Squad' marches in, Harley Quinn eats a fruit

Then we get to see the entire team of Batman villains as an old man gets introduced to the new Suicide Squad (don't miss that fleeting glance from Margot Robbie munching on a fruit)! We also see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson from the upcoming horror installment of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It engage in a tense exchange of glances.

Details And then we see Will Smith and LeBron James

We then see Will Smith playing the role of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends and sisters Serena and Venus Williams, watching his daughter train from King Richard. There's an abundance of excitement thrown in with exciting movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy and all its stunning graphics as LeBron James keeps staring with awe. Yes, we wanna get on that ride, too!

Schedule 'The Little Things', having three Oscar winners, releases today