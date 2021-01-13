Last updated on Jan 13, 2021, 12:15 am

The success of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has established Miles Morales, the new Spidey on the block, in a solid way, despite the raging fan fever surrounding Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man portrayals. Peter Parker is done-to-death storyline, so Morales looks like the way forward. And now, a Twitter update about the sequel of the animated movie has revived the hype.

Twitter update Long wait! The sequel will release on October 7, 2022

The official Twitter page of the franchise gave Spider-Man fans a big gift on January 1 by posting two images showing the superhero in what seems like a lit underground tunnel. The caption read: "One year closer to 2022." This means, the movie will release on October 7, 2022, which honestly is a long wait for ardent followers, because 2021 has just started!

Twitter Post Animated Spidey to be back in 2022, tweets official handle

One year closer to 2022 pic.twitter.com/Foeq36SMVE — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 1, 2021

Spidey fan-art New art puts Giancarlo Esposito as old Miles Morales

Amplifying that excitement, an artwork on Miles Morales, recently uploaded, reimagined the lanky teen lass as a veteran, oozing out the looks of pure strategy and experience. It was a fan-art by Gryphon509. It showed Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame in the role, with grey hair and droopy eyes. Even Esposito shared the art, surprised to see himself in that form.

Plotline Sequel promises intense chemistry between Miles, Stacy

The sequel has been under production since long, as per senior animator Nick Kondo. There is no confirmation on the cast of the film, but as far as the plotline is concerned, producer Amy Pascal had revealed that the sequel would start from where the first film had ended. Reportedly, there will also be intense chemistry between Miles and Gwen Stacy.

Development More good news: Daniel Pemberton would return as music composer