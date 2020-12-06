Remember George O'Malley, that precious underdog of an intern on Grey's Anatomy who stole everyone's heart with his smile, his carefree attitude, and his intelligence? Yes, that guy is back on Grey's Anatomy but again, not in flesh and blood. The latest episode of You'll Never Walk Alone of Season 17 surprised fans with TR Knight aka O'Malley's return in Meredith Grey's dreams!

Thrilling episode O'Malley just came in Grey's dreams to say hi!

Season 17 of this popular medical drama started with surgeon Grey falling unconscious in a parking lot. The ensuing dream sequence reunited Grey with her dead husband and surgeon Derek McDreamy Shepherd, played by actor Patrick Dempsey. The latest episode explored Grey's unconscious mind with characters who meant so much to Grey, the show, and to us, the fans. And, O'Malley dropped by!

Confession Grey finally says it

The episode mentioned above showed how the two bonded over in Grey's dreams at the same beach sequence. Knight's character O'Malley returned to the show 11 years later, and that moment was immortalized by a dialogue that thread the last glimpse of the character in Season 5. "You changed my life, George. I didn't say it then, but it's true," Grey told O'Malley.

Character span The colorful run of O'Malley

O'Malley had fallen for Grey during the early season runs of this drama. The series thrives on a fast pace of romantic involvements with colleagues and the ensuing complexities of professional space. O'Malley was of no exception, as he married Callie Torres, fell for Izzie Stevens, and also lived in with Grey's sister Lexie. However, O'Malley died in a bus accident in Season 5.

Context Fans cause Twitter breakdown over O'Malley grief

Fans of the show would immediately link this dialogue with the voice-over by Grey during the scene when Izzie stumbles upon O'Malley in his army uniform in an elevator. "Did you say it? 'I love you. I don't ever wanna live without you. You changed my life.' Did you say it?" was the dialogue that has now prompted fans to share similarities on Twitter.

Twitter Post That dialogue resonated among fans' hearts