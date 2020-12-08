Just like every other industry, 2020 was an unusual year for the entertainment world too. From Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death to celebrities contracting COVID-19 and star couples announcing pregnancy, fans witnessed a lot. Now, as Twitter has revealed the roundup of the most popular tweets of this year, let's take a look at everything that ruled the world of entertainment in India.

Details Here are the highlights from Twitter's roundup

Tamil film star Vijay's selfie with his fans has become the most retweeted tweet of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's announcement about his COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement tweet also made records. Twitter has considered the tweets posted from January 1, 2020, to November 15, 2020 for this list.

Details Virat Kohli announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy

When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his wife, actor Anushka Sharma's pregnancy, it took Twitter by a storm. Kohli's tweet became the most-liked tweet of 2020. Further, Anushka's tweet about the same also made it to the top five most-liked tweets of the year. At the time of writing, Kohli's tweet has garnered more than 6,44,000 likes.

Twitter Post And then we were three, Kohli had written

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Bachchan Big B's COVID-19 diagnosis announcement was most quoted tweet

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's tweet in July announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 brought the entire nation together to pray for him. According to Twitter, it became the "most quoted" tweet of 2020. His tweet was quoted by the maximum number of users on the social media platform, as they prayed for his speedy recovery and spread awareness about the deadly disease.

Twitter Post Here is Bachchan Sr.'s tweet from July

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Vijay Vijay's selfie with fans received much love from cinema lovers

In February, Tamil film star Vijay posted a selfie with his fans from Neyveli, which garnered much love from cinema lovers across the country. In fact, the tweet was retweeted over 1,50,000 times by his fans on the micro-blogging website. In his tweet, Vijay had written "Thank You Neyveli," alongside a selfie with hundreds of his fans, merrily posing for the picture.

Here is the most retweeted tweet of the year

Movies 'Dil Bechara' was the most tweeted movie hashtag of 2020

After the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans remembered the 34-year-old movie star and showered love upon his movies. His last movie Dil Bechara, which was released nearly a month after his death, became the most tweeted movie hashtag of 2020. Apart from it, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru were on second and third positions, respectively.

Information 'Mirzapur 2' most-talked-about web series in India