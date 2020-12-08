Television actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling COVID-19 for over a week. Now, her friend and fellow actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that Divya was a victim of domestic violence. She further revealed that Divya's husband, Gaggan Gabru, has a molestation case pending against him. Here are more details on this.

Details She suffered from 'mental stress and physical abuse'

Devoleena made these revelations in an Instagram video posted yesterday. She stated that Divya suffered from mental stress and physical abuse throughout her married life. She also said she had tried to warn Divya against Gaggan, but in vain. "I am making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer."

Quote You are nothing, Devoleena told Gaggan

"Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I will give you publicity now," she said in the Instagram video.

Allegations You will return to jail: Devoleena

Devoleena further alleged that Gaggan was earlier arrested over molestation charges in Shimla. She said, "You will return to jail because of how you tortured Divya. You think she is gone now so you can chill with your girlfriends?" She also warned his alleged girlfriends to be careful of him. "Please check his background," she urged to anyone contemplating working with him.

Quote 'Gaggan, you will rot in jail'

"I will share proof of his actions one by one. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you (sic)," Devoleena said while concluding her video.

Case Divya's family might file a case against her husband

Meanwhile, Divya's brother Devashish informed that they are planning to file a case against Gaggan. "Gaggan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gaggan tortures and abuses her," he said. "She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him," he added.

Quote Earlier, her mother also opened up about Divya being tortured

Earlier, Divya's mother had also claimed that Gaggan left Divya within one year of their marriage. "He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us...She has undergone a lot in the recent past."

Work Divya died of COVID-19 at age 34