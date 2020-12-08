A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court questioning the "silence" of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The petitioner has reportedly urged the top court to direct the CBI to complete the investigation in two months and submit a report. Sushant allegedly committed suicide on June 14. Here are more details.

Details 'CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case'

Filed by Mumbai resident Puneet Kaur Dhanda and her husband Vineet Dhanda, the plea states that almost four months had passed since a CBI probe was approved, but the body is mum on the status of the case. "The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," it reads.

Details The plea alleges 'unnecessary delay' in investigation

The plea further states that even crimes as heinous as murder stipulate filing of charge sheets in 90 days. "In the present case, the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe."

Quote Delay is increasing the suffering of fans: Plea

The plea further reads, "Social media is full of conspiracy theories and rumors about death of Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput." It added, "Delay in the case is increasing the suffering in the hearts of all people who loved and appreciated the actor."

Case Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on June 14. After his untimely demise, allegations of foul play in his death came to the fore. A month later, his father filed a complaint against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. Thereafter, the CBI was given charge of the case. However, the agency is yet to conclude investigations into the case.

Probe ED and NCB are also investigating the case