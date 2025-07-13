These visiting openers boast multiple Test hundreds at Lord's

KL Rahul has become the second Indian cricketer to score multiple Test centuries at Lord's, a historic feat he achieved during the third Test against England . The star batter joined Dilip Vengsarkar in an elite club with his second hundred in as many matches at this iconic venue. Meanwhile, Rahul also became just the fourth visiting opener with multiple Test hundreds at Lord's. Let's decode the list.

#4 KL Rahul - 129 & 100 As mentioned, Rahul registered his 2nd hundred at Lord's. His 100 was laced with 13 fours from 177 balls. This was the 2nd innings of the contest. Rahul's first century at Lord's came in 2021. He scored a masterful 250-ball 129, powering India to 364 in the first innings. As India later won that contest, Rahul was named the Player of the Match.

#3 Graeme Smith - 259 & 107 Former South African skipper Graeme Smith hammered 250-plus scores in successive Tests in the 2003 tour of England. The Lord's Test witnessed him play a 259-run knock off 370 balls in the second innings as SA recorded an innings win. In 2008, Smith again made his bat talk at Lord's, scoring 107 off 207 balls when the Proteas were asked to follow on. This game resulted in a draw.

#2 Gordon Greenidge - 214* & 103 Gordon Greenidge enjoyed remarkable success in Tests in England. The former West Indies opener hammered a fine 214* off 242 balls in the fourth innings of the 1984 Lord's game. His efforts meant WI comfortably chased down the 342-run target, with nine wickets in hand. This continues to be the only successful 300-plus run chase at Lord's. Meanwhile, Greenidge's other Lord's hundred came in 1988. He made a 192-ball 103 in the third innings as WI won by 134 runs